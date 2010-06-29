Rogue Energy Trader Gets Five-Year Ban Trying To Corner The Global Oil Market While Drunk

Last year, rogue energy broker Steve Perkins went and pissed a lot of people off, especially at his firm PVM Oil.



Perkins allegedly tried to corner the Brent crude futures market last year, buying several million barrels of oil which ended up pushing up the price of Brent crude to an eight-month high.

His trading was done while on a ridiculous drinking bender last June according to This Is London. Perkins had gone on a binge while playing golf, continuing to drink throughout the following days as he continued to buy up Brent crude. Now he’s paying the price.

This Is London: The unauthorised trading took place on June 29 and 30 last year, following a drinking binge at a PVM golf weekend. Mr Perkins – who took the Monday off work but continued to drink from around midday onwards – made his first batch of unauthorised trades that evening.

But the most serious damage was done in the early hours of Tuesday June 30, when Mr Perkins bought a net 7.13 million barrels of oil. The unusually high trading volume in the typically quiet overnight period sent prices surging.

Later that morning the trader began selling down his huge position but repeatedly lied to PVM about the unauthorised activity until admitting what he had done later, when his trading access was suspended and the company sold off the rest of the oil.

As a result, Perkins has now been banned from trading for the next five years by the UK’s Financial Services Authority. He’s also been enrolled in an alcohol rehabilitation program. The FSA’s tone about the whole ordeal is very negative, to say the least:

Alexander Justham, the FSA’s director of markets, said: “Perkins’ drunkenness does not excuse his market abuse. Perkins has been banned because he is not a fit and proper person to be involved in regulated activities and his behaviour posed a risk to the proper functioning of the market.”

We think that goes without saying.

