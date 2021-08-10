Forget about White Claw: Boozy Mountain Dew is coming early next year

Let’s Dew it. Boston Beer Company/PepsiCo

Alcoholic Mountain Dew is slated to arrive early next year.

The line of alcopop drinks, dubbed “HARD MTN DEW,” come in three different flavors.

Hard Mtn Dew is a collaboration between Mountain Dew and the company behind Sam Adams.

Move over, boozy flavored seltzers: Mountain Dew has a trio of new drinks taking aim at the lucrative carbonated alcoholic beverage market.

The new line, dubbed “HARD MTN DEW,” takes the flavor of traditional Mountain Dew soda and expands it out with two additional flavors. There’s the standard original, which tastes like Mountain Dew soda, as well as black cherry and watermelon flavors.

All three are sugar free and approximately 5% ABV – about the same percentage as boozy seltzers from White Claw and Truly, and a touch more alcohol than a standard Bud or Coors beer.

For anyone hoping to trade their Claws for a Mountain Dew alcoholic slammer this summer, there is unfortunately a bit of a wait ahead: The new line of Hard Mountain Dew drinks isn’t set to arrive until sometime in “early 2022,” according to a press release announcing the drinks.

When they do arrive, they’ll bring “the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect,” according to PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO Kirk Tanner.

Given that PepsiCo doesn’t produce alcoholic drinks, the beverage giant is working with Sam Adams producer Boston Beer Company. That makes a lot of sense given that Boston Beer Company already owns and produces Truly, the hard seltzer world’s Pepsi to White Claw’s Coca-Cola.

Sales of hard seltzer have flagged in the past year, and Boston Beer Company has already taken losses due to sales that missed higher predictions. “Honestly, it hit us hard and fast,” Boston Beer Company CEO David Burwick told CNBC in an interview last month. “We don’t look very smart by missing on that guidance.”

