CHART: How America Spent $200 Million On Booze 'Pouches'

Daily’s hard cider pouches

Photo: Daily’s

Alcoholic cocktail mixer “pouches” are the coming thing in the booze business, and through August of this year Americans have spent $200 million on the squeezable drink delivery devices.Brands like Daily’s Cocktails, Arbor Mist and Captain Morgan all have pouch mixers — which can be frozen prior to serving — no mixing needed. Sales over-index among the middle aged, African-Americans and females.



Nielsen monitors retail sales and noticed this impressive runup in pouch purchases this year:

Photo: Nielsen

The line indicates that in the trailing 12 weeks, Americans spent about $100 million through August on pouches. That’s about $200 million for the entire year, Nielsen says.

Related:

These ‘Booze Pouches’ Are Now A $100 Million Trend In Drinking (And Laziness)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.