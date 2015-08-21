Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Marcus Peel Miami meets medieval at this bar, which has guests breathe an alcoholic cloud.

There’s a new bar in London that has found a way to get people drunk without actually drinking.

Alcoholic Architecture is a pop-up bar in London that gets people drunk in a different way. Here, rather than sipping on a cocktail, people enter an alcoholic cloud and imbibe alcohol through their lungs and eyeballs.

The bar will be open for another six months.

When guests walk in, they enter a walk-in cocktail 'cloud,' where the air is infused with various spirits and mixed drinks at a 1:3 ratio. Powerful humidifiers keep the humidity at 140%, ensuring that the cloud saturates the air, and thus that the alcohol enters guests' bloodstream through the body's mucous membranes -- primarily the lungs and eyeballs. Courtesy of Ann Charlott Ommedal Breathing liquor means bypassing the liver, which in turn means that you will get drunk faster: apparently 40% less alcohol will cause the same effect. This also means consuming 40% fewer calories. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal Guests are asked to don special protective gear that looks like a poncho so that they they don't smell like, well, a boozy cloud. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal The billowing booze also means guests can't see anything beyond three feet of them. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal The bar worked with respiratory scientists and chemists to calculate the maximum amount of time it's safe for people to stay inside of the cloud. Guests can stay inside the cloud for no longer than one hour. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal Apparently, 40 minutes in the cloud absorbs the equivalent of having one large drink the old-fashioned way. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal Located on the site of a former monastery and next to both an ancient Gothic cathedral and Borough Market, one of London's most famous food markets, the bar was inspired by both the medieval history and the fresh produce surrounding it. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal Sam Bompas, co-director of the company behind the bar, describes it as 'a sci-fi fantasy where meteorology and mixology collide' and 'Disney meets De Sade in Barbarella's castle by way of Medieval Times with flagons of ale!' Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Marcus Peel The creepy interior is described as 'Miami Deco' and 'faux-medieval.' Apparently, there's a live albino python in the ladies' room and an in-house medium. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal Drinks are also served the old fashioned way, in a glass (though the bar is thinking of introducing a human skull vessel), meaning that you can double fist by breathing and drinking. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal Their drinks, like the aptly-named Friar Tucker, are comprised entirely of spirits and beers made by monks (like Chartreuse, Benedictine, Trappist beer and Buckfast), as well as produce from the market. Courtesy of Bompas & Parr Studio Ltd./Ann Charlott Ommedal

