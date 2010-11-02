Alcohol Is The Most Dangerous Drug, Worse Than Heroine And Nearly 4 Times Worse Than Pot

Alcohol is by far the most dangerous drug in the UK, according to an authoritative study published today.



The study by former government drug czar David Nutt rated drugs based on harm caused to users and harm caused to others. These findings back up claims that got Nutt fired about the hypocrisy of certain drug laws.

Alcohol scored 72 on the rating system. It was followed by heroin (55), crack (54), crystal meth (33) cocaine (27), tobacco (26), amphetamine/speed (23), cannabis (20), GHB (18), benzodiazepines (15), ketamine (15), methadone (13), butane (10), qat (9), ecstasy (9), anabolic steroids (9), LSD (7), buprenorphine (6) and magic mushrooms (5). Again, that’s 3.6 times as dangerous as pot.

In England the study will contribute to a campaign to increase the regulation of alcohol.

In California it may give a little boost to the fading Prop 19 campaign.

