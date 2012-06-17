Nevada Casinos Lost Another $3.4 Billion In 2010, But At Least People Are Drinking More

Photo: Oyster.com

Nevada’s gaming industry lost another $3.4 billion in 2010, including a large debt write-down according to the Las Vegas Sun. The year before the industry lost another $6.7 billion.The only upside to the annual report was alcohol sales, which rose 3% to $1.4 billion.



Analysts say the rise in alcohol sales is related to an increase in nightclub traffic, where drinks are expensive and not complementary. Many Vegas resorts have adopted the 24-hour swimming pool night club model. These booze and womanizing havens are flourishing, even as casino and hotel profits sink.

