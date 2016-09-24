Here's what alcohol does to your brain and body

The dangers of regular excessive drinking go way beyond the morning hangover. Those who drink heavily run the risk of damaged brain tissue, an array of liver disease, and a variety of cancers. Keep these risks in mind when asking if you’re good for one more.

