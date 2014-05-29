Here's What Alcohol Does To Your Brain And Body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Alcohol is one of the most dangerous substances on the planet. Someone dies from alcohol use every ten seconds, and one night of binge drinking can take a huge toll on your immune system. Dr. Samuel Ball of the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University (CASAColumbia) reveals the myriad effects alcohol has on your brain and body. Produced by Will Wei

