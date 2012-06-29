Report Finds Traces Of Alcohol In Popular Sodas

A detail view of Coca-Cola products at a convenience store in Fort Worth, Texas.

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Some of the most recognisable brands of soft drinks contain low traces of alcohol, reports Nadia Mayen of Al-Arabiya.The research, done by the National Institute of Consumption in Paris and published in the French magazine 60 Million Consumers, tested the ingredients of 19 of the world’s most popular sodas, including Coke and Pepsi, after manufacturers wouldn’t provide them.



The traces of alcohol only amounted to around 0.001 per cent per liter, but The Times of India points out that the revelation will upset thousands of Muslims who regularly drink Cola because their religion forbids them from drinking alcohol.

Only supermarket versions of the main brands were alcohol-free.

The centre for Science in the Public Interest reports that Coke contains 4 methylimidizole (4-MI), which they consider to be a carcinogen.

Coke changed its recipes in the U.S. after the announcement, but doesn’t plan to do so in the rest of the world, according to Wordcrunch.

Coca-Cola France’s scientific director Michel Pepin told Channels TV that it is possible “alcohol traces come from the process of making our drink according to its secret recipe,” perhaps due to natural fruit fermenting.

PepsiCo denied that their recipe contains alcohol.

French paper Le Monde reported that the tests also revealed that there are 18 sugar cubes per liter for Coca-Cola and 17 for Pepsi — which translates to about six sugar cubes per can — and that some sweeteners in the “light” versions are suspected to be toxic.

