Alcohol banned at Coogee after the Sydney beach was trashed on Christmas Day

Coogee trash. Image: Randwick Cty Council.

Coogee beach has been declared alcohol free for the summer after 10,000 party goers left 15 tonnes of garbage behind on Christmas Day.

Noel D’Souza, the Mayor of Randwick, says the Randwick City Council was left with no other choice after the park areas were devastated and a number of alcohol-induced incidents by backpacker revellers.

“The poor and inappropriate behaviour of a few on Christmas Day have forced Council to introduce a total alcohol ban for the area for summer,” he says.

“The public outrage to the devastation of the parks and beach itself on Christmas Day has been quite phenomenal.

“The clear message we’ve received is that we need to give the beach and nearby parks back to all people to enjoy peacefully and safely.”

The alcohol ban applies to Coogee Beach and all nearby parks and reserves effective Thursday, December 29, until the end of summer.

