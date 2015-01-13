Alcoa's Outlook For Global Manufacturing In 3 Slides

Alcoa unofficially kicked off fourth quarter earnings season on Monday with a beat on the top and bottom lines.

The aluminium giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.33 against estimates for $US0.27 on revenue of $US6.4 billion against expectations for $US6.05 billion.

In 2015, Alcoa sees global aluminium demand growing 7% over 2014, a year in which aluminium demand was up 7% from the prior year.

In a statement following the results, Alcoa CEO Klaus Kleinfeld said 2014 was the company’s best year since 2008.

Along with its quarterly report, Alcoa also released a slide deck, and we’ve pulled out the three most important slides showing that in all of Alcoa’s major segments, the company expects growth in the coming year, with particular strength coming from the Aerospace and Building and Construction segments.

