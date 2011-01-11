Three Big Stories That Came Out After The Bell

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Real quick now, there are three big after the bell stories to pay attention to.Shares of Alcoa are sliding a little bit after reporting lights-out earnings but top line weakness. All in all seems like a characteristically mixed Alcoa report.



A big after-hours winner is Apollo Group, the private education company that got clubbed during normal market trading. The stock erased its losses after posting better-than-expected earnings (while also saying enrollment would slide).

And St. Joe, the real estate company that David Einhorn is short says it is the subject of a SEC inquiry. The stock is tanking after hours.

