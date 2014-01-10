The State Of The Global Economy In Two Giant Slides

Sam Ro

Aluminium giant Alcoa just reported earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Thanks to its size and global footprint, Alcoa is widely considered a decent bellwether of economic activity.

Below are the key slides from the company’s earnings presentation.

Demand is expected to be up 7%, largely due to 10% growth in China. Excluding China, demand is expected to be up 4%.

Areas of strength include aerospace and commercial building.

