The State Of The Global Economy In One Giant Slide

Alcoa, the aluminium giant often seen as an economic bellwether, beat analysts’ revenue and EPS expectations when they reported Q3 earnings this afternoon.

In the accompanying presentation, we get a better snapshot of Alcoa’s manufacturing predictions across sectors.

Alcoa points out mixed growth in North America and Europe, with all green in China.

