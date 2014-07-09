Alcoa Rallies After Strong Earnings

Aluminium giant Alcoa reported earnings per share of $US0.18 on revenue of $US5.84 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings per share of $US0.12 on revenue of $US5.66 billion.

Following the results, shares of Alcoa were up better than 2.5% in after hours trade.

The company also reaffirmed its 2014 outlook for global aluminium demand growth of 7%.

Alcoa also increased its 2014 estimate for the North America commercial transportation market to a range of 10% to 14%, from a previous range of 5% to 9% in the first quarter. The higher estimate is based in part on rising truck orders and backlogs.

Alcoa said all of its business segments were profitable during the quarter.

