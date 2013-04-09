The State Of The Global Economy In Two Huge Slides

Global aluminium giant Alcoa just reported Q1 2013 earnings – which were better than expected, but sales came in slightly below estimates.



As part of its investor presentation, the company always includes the two slides found below. The reason we love these slides: they pack in a lot of information about the global economy.

The first slide looks at demand growth from industrial end markets. The second slide looks at demand growth based on regional end markets.

Of note is a big decline in demand from the North American trucking industry. The Chinese trucking industry, on the other hand, appears to be booming. The aerospace industry seems to be the key driver Alcoa is counting on for sales growth in 2013.

In terms of the regional outlook, Europe is the clear laggard (no surprise there).

