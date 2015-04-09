Alcoa's outlook for the global economy in 3 slides

Alcoa just reported first quarter earnings that beat expectations on the bottom line while missing on the top line.

The company also reaffirmed its outlook for growth in the aerospace, automotive, building, industrial gas, and packaging end markets.

Alcoa also lifted its final demand outlook for aluminium in 2015.

In 3 slides, here’s the overview of what Alcoa is looking for this year.

