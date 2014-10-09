The State Of Global Manufacturing In 4 Big Slides

Alcoa on Wednesday reported third quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.

The aluminium giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $US0.31 on revenue of $US6.2 billion, and the company also reaffirmed its 2014 expectations for global aluminium demand growth of 7%.

Along with its third quarter earnings call, the company published a presentation giving an update on its own businesses, but also the global economy.

Overall, demand remains strong for Alcoa’s products, but in keeping with what recent economic data has shown, the company has seen weakness in some of its business units in Europe.

In the EU, heavy truck orders down are 4% year-to-date in the EU, and weakness continuing in the EU’s building and construction segment, the company said.

Here are four slides from Alcoa’s presentation that give a great overview of how one of the world’s biggest aluminium suppliers sees the current global economic situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.