LIVE: Alcoa earnings

Earnings season kicks off, with aluminium gian Alcoa announcing quarterly earnings.
Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $5.30 billion.
As a global supplier of a key industrial metal, Alcoa is considered a bellwether of the economy.
