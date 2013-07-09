The State Of The Global Economy In 2 Huge Slides

aluminium demand is highly cyclical, so it gives us a good sense economic activity. And Alcoa is the world’s biggest producer of aluminium.



Here are two charts from Alcoa’s Q2 earnings presentation depicting the state of the global economy.

Demand is still positive everywhere but Europe:

All green in China, though there’s a slightly more mixed picture in North America:

Alcoa shares were trading higher after hours.

