These Charts From Alcoa Give A Fantastic Overview Of The Global Economy

Alcoa came out with earnings today, kicking off earnings season unofficially. Characteristically it missed EPS estimates by a solid margin.But more important than its own performance is its view on the state of the global economy, since its a purveyor to so many industries.



We went through its earnings presentation to find the slides that most signify where things are going.

In a nutshell: Europe’s a mess, deflation is happening, China is still booming (mostly) and North America’s holding on.

