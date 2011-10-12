These Charts From Alcoa Give A Fantastic Overview Of The Global Economy

Photo: Alcoa
Alcoa came out with earnings today, kicking off earnings season unofficially. Characteristically it missed EPS estimates by a solid margin.But more important than its own performance is its view on the state of the global economy, since its a purveyor to so many industries.
We went through its earnings presentation to find the slides that most signify where things are going.
In a nutshell: Europe’s a mess, deflation is happening, China is still booming (mostly) and North America’s holding on.
