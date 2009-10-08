Shock Profit From Alcoa

Alcoa (AA) shocked analysts with third quarter earnings of $0.07 per share, $0.04 on an adjusted basis.



This blew away expectations for a fourteen cent loss.

Revenue grew 9%, while importantly the company’s liquidity position improved substantially as well.

Income from continuing operations of $73 million, or $0.07 per share

Excluding restructuring and special items, income of $39 million, or $0.04 per share

Revenues up 9 per cent over second quarter 2009

Cash Sustainability initiatives exceeding targets

Actions offsetting negative currency and energy impacts

EBITDA of $454 million in third quarter 2009

Cash from operations of $184 million in third quarter 2009

Debt-to-capital at 38.3%, down 140 basis points sequentially

Cash on hand of $1.1 billion

“In the second half of 2009, there are signs that key markets the Company operates in are stabilizing. Due to low inventories at distributors and rising shipments, regional premiums are improving and global aluminium consumption is expected to increase 11 per cent in the second half of 2009.”

Read the full release here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.