The State Of The Global Economy In Two Giant Slides

Shares of aluminium giant Alcoa are rallying in after-hours trading thanks to a better-than-expected earnings announcement.

Aluminium is one of the most important industrial metals in the world, which makes Alcoa a decent bellwether of economic activity.

The good news for us is that global demand still looks good. Management expects demand to be up 7% in 2014.

Despite some deceleration in its local economy, China continues to be the biggest consumer of aluminium with demand growing 10%.

The global aerospace, automotive, and commercial building industries are all expected to see growth.

Alcoa breaks it all down in these two slides from its earnings presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.