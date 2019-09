Alcoa (AA) was downgraded to Neutral today by JPMorgan. JP does not believe Alcoa is a takeover target. The firm also believes shareholders are likely to be disappointed with the CEO’s new strategic direction. JP isn’t confident about near-term earnings either.

Alcoa (AA) downgraded from Overweight to NEUTRAL.

