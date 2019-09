Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar made an incredible backwards, juggling catch to rob Yunel Escobar of the Tampa Bay Rays of a base hit.

Here is the play via Fox Sports Kansas City.



Here is another angle showing just how good of a jump he got and how great the catch was.



Wow.

