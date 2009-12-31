Alchemists Screwed As Lead Outperforms Gold In 2009

Bad news for alchemists who are in the business of transmuting lead into gold.



They made the wrong trade in 2009. It turns out, according to Bloomberg, that lead outperformed the shiny metal, having gained 145% compared to gold’s kind of pathetic 24% rise. That’s quite a big disparity when you consider, too, that the elements are just three protons apart.

And maybe alchemists should think twice before converting a useful element into something pretty.

(via John Lothian)

