New Prius Concept Loaded With Touchscreens, 4G Wireless

The ng Connect Program, a group of companies from widely disparate industries, announced plans for a 4G-wired vehicle they are calling the LTE Connect Car.

The vehicle is a Toyota Prius loaded with four independently controlled touchscreens, which can be used to stream video-on-demand, control car functions, or access the Internet.

All they have at this point is a proof-of-concept, so don’t expect to see these on the road any time soon. (And anyway, 4G Internet won’t be widespread for years. Alcatel Lucent is happy to sell LTE gear to telcos, in the meantime.)

Still, it’s proof of a pretty neat concept.

