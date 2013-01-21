Police Say Teenager Shot And Killed 5 In Albuquerque Home

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A teenage boy fatally shot two adults and three children inside a home in Albuquerque, NM, police say.Bernalillo County sheriff’s spokesman Aaron Williamson said that investigators found several guns at the home, one of which was a “semi-automatic military-style rifle,” according to the AP.



The boy has been booked on two charges of murder and three counts of child abuse resulting in death, according to authorities.

The victims were a man, a woman, two girls and a boy, and they had all suffered several gunshot wounds, police say.

Their names and ages have not been released and authorities have not yet determined a motive. It’s also unclear whether the victims were related.

More to come as more information becomes available…

