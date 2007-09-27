Albums-Only Sales Help Amazon MP3 (AMZN) Land Radiohead Before iTunes (AAPL)

Amazon’s MP3 selection is smaller than iTunes’ — 2 million songs vs. 5 million. But Amazon’s (AMZN) willingness to sell artists’ music exclusively in album format — not as single tracks — means there’s music you can buy from Amazon that you can’t buy from Apple (AAPL), like Radiohead’s Kid A. Daring Fireball



See Also: Limelight Networks Delivering Amazon MP3 Store, Amazon Finally Launches Real Competition For iTunes, Radiohead To Sell Online, Not On iTunes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.