34 Albums That Every Modern Gentleman Should Have In His Collection

There are people who like music. They turn on the radio, every now and then it grabs their attention at bars, and they sing along to the lyrics of whatever Top 40 song happens to be playing.

A gentleman, however, does not like music. A gentleman knows music — what’s good, what’s bad, what just is … and why.

That said: Not all people grew up exposed to sounds beyond their stereo, so we put together a list of must-know albums that you may have missed while fist-pumping to Journey in your college dorm room.

On this list you’ll find everything from indie rock to hip hop, dance music to funk. You’ll find some No. 1 hits, but more importantly, you’ll find music that has stood the test of time — or is definitely about to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.