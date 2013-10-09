These Amazing Black And White Photos Of Sydney Were Taken On An iPhone

A few years ago, Australian radio-host Albion Harrison Naish picked up his first smartphone and found a new passion: shooting street photography.

Using only his iPhone, Naish hits the streets of Sydney to capture beautiful images of “a representation of life as it currently is.”

Naish shoots almost exclusively in black and white because he loves its ability “to allow the imagination of both the photographer and the viewer to take over.”

Naish’s skill with the iPhone camera started to gain deserved recognition across the internet. He was featured this past May in Hipstamatic’s SNAP magazine, won “Photo of the Week” on Hipstography in April, and was called “the best mobile photographer around” by Mobiography’s Mark T. Simmons.

You can follow him on Instagram here, Twitter here, or see more of his pictures on his blog.

This is the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It is nicknamed “The Coathanger” because of its arch-shaped design.

Albion Harrison Naish

Naish took this photo at Bondi Beach on a blistering hot Sydney day. It was 41.6C (107 Fahrenheit).

Albion Harrison Naish

Martin Place is Sydney’s version of Wall Street. The Reserve Bank of Australia, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Macquarie Bank are all housed in this area. The building pictured is the MLC Centre, a skyscraper designed by famous Australian architect Harry Seidler.

Albion Harrison Naish

Here is the outskirts of Sydney’s Chinatown area near the Central Railway Station, the largest railway station in Australia.

Albion Harrison Naish

Naish snapped this photo near his home in Bondi Beach. Most pictures of Bondi show young beachgoers, says Naish. In this picture, he tried to get the local character.

Here’s George Street, the main thoroughfare in Sydney.

Here we are at Railway Square, one of the busiest intersections in Sydney, though you wouldn’t know it from Naish’s take.

The building on the left of the frame is the Reserve Bank of Australia in Martin Place. Naish loves to shoot in this area because there are almost no cars and lots of people.

Here’s another shot near Bondi Beach at Ben Buckler point.

Aurora Place (pictured below) was designed by award-winning Italian architect Renzo Piano.

Once a major shopping center, Queen Victoria Building, a late 19th century building designed by George McRae, has since become a boutique marketplace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.