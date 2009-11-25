Alberto Gonzales Escapes Charges Over Eavesdropping Testimony

One Texas Tech visiting professor is breathing a little easier this morning.



Though his testimony to Congress over the warrantless eavesdropping program carried out during the Bush Administration was “confusing,” “incomplete,” and had the “effect of misleading” the public and Congress, the Justice Department has reportedly concluded that they have insufficient evidence to criminally charge former U.S. attorney general Alberto Gonzalez.

Gonzalez now spends time moulding young minds in Lubbock, Texas.

Murray Wass has the full story for New York Magazine here.

According to officials NYMag spoke to, one reason Gonzales was able to avoid charges was he admitted that many of his decisions were made at the direct direction of George W. Bush or The White House.

The Justice Department is supposed to act independently from the Executive Branch, but the article indicates that that line was often crossed when Gonzales was AG.

Gonzalez is not totally in the clear, however — he remains under investigation for the controversial — and some say incorrectly politically motivated — firings of 9 U.S. attorneys.

