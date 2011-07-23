Alberto Contador Punched A Heckler In The Face While Racing In The Tour De France

Tony Manfred

Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador effectively fell out of contention for the Tour de France title today, but not before punching a guy dressed as a doctor in the face.

As Contador climbed the famed Alpe d’Heuz, a fan dressed in scrubs and carrying a blood bag chased after him on foot.

When the fan got either too close or too annoying for Contador to withstand, the Spainard gave him a view knuckles to the nose.

Contador tested positive a banned substance last year, hence the fan’s mocking attire.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.