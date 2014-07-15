Another Big Favourite To Win The Tour De France Crashes Out

Another favourite to win this year’s Tour de France has crashed out of the race.

Spain’s Alberto Contador, a previous two-time winner of the Tour, had to abandon after crashing hard during Monday’s mountainous 1oth stage, which he was heavily favoured to win.

He needed “lengthy medical attention to patch up his knee before getting going again,” the AFP reported. “The 31-year-old Spaniard also needed to change bikes and a shoe before restarting while he received further attention from his team car as he continued the race.”

Contador tried to continue but was unable to overcome his injuries and pulled out.

His team, Tinkoff-Saxo, said its “attempt to bring Alberto back in the peloton was made difficult by the mountainous terrain and the high speed up front. After 20 kilometers of chasing Alberto was not able to pedal and abandoned the race due to his knee injury.”

Your browser does not support iframes.

NBC Sports reported that Contador’s bike frame “split in two” and that that was what cause of his crash:

“Still unsure of what caused the initial crash, it’s reported that Contador’s bike frame split in two which caused even more time wasted when changing bikes,” NBC Sports said.

On stage 5, the other big favourite, Chris Froome of Great Britain, crashed out.

This is a developing story. Click here to refresh for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.