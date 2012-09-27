Why A Bar Owner Yelling At The Cops Is The Defining Image Of Spain's New Crisis

There’s an incredible moment from the intense videos of Spanish protests, where a bar owner is standing in his door, yelling out into the streets, while a mass of nervous patrons stand behind him, wondering what’s about to happen.



You can find the moment in this video, which we’ve started right at the 4:20 mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Our first assumption was that the bar owner was yelling at the protesters outside, urging peace.

But as Matina Stevis of Dow Jones points out, he was actually yelling at the cops. Why?

It turns out his name is Alberto Casillas, and there’s a full article about him in Spanish newspaper El Pais.

He’s 49, has two children, and lived in Venezuela up until 5 years ago. And he was yelling at the cops because they were seeking to arrest a protester who had fled for safety within Casillas’ bar.

Alberto Casillas prevented Tuesday that a group of riot police entered the bar manager who is looking for a participant of the event they sought to stop. “I was scared to ride a slaughter if they entered,” says sitting at a table in the bar. “Inside I had gotten a tide of people: old, children … And the police did not seem anything alone.” On the mantel extends the photos published in the press in which he is seen negotiating with outstretched arms in front of officers in helmets and armour. Has plasticised images like the menu.

The next paragraph is what should really cause a chill to Spain’s political establishment:

“This is the story of what happened: at 2130 I realised pergola gone to the restaurant that police were charging indiscriminately. From where I was I did not see anyone attacking the police, but all may be, but to me it seemed exaggerated. ” Then Alberto stops. He raises a finger in the air and makes a point: “Let it be one thing clear: I’m the PP. Affiliate and voter Rajoy. Nobody suspected that I have interest in this, but it was too much. “

This was a supporter of Mariano Rajoy, and even he thought that the police response was too much.

Rajoy has to announce a difficult budget tomorrow that will see cuts to people wanting to retire and aid for the states. Not only that, at some point he will likely have to ask the rest of Europe for aid, and endure the political humiliation of this loss of sovereignty

Today in a speech, Rajoy praised the “majority” of Spaniards who did not protest on Tuesday night. And of course that’s true, no protest will ever be anything but a minority. But angering folks like Casillas is not going to help.

Photo: Jasper Juinen / Getty Images

