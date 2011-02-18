Pujols Says He Wants To Be A Cardinal

It didn’t take Albert Pujols long to address yesterday’s contract deadline, even though he’d basically begged the media to leave him alone on the subject.



Pujols today said, “what do I want? I want to be a cardinal forever.”

Apparently Pujols didn’t want that enough to accept the Cardinals’ offer that reportedly would have paid him about $20 million a year — a slap in the face — but he doesn’t seem at all eager to leave St. Louis.

