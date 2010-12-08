Albert Pujols Is Looking for "A-Rod Money"

The St. Louis Cardinals are eager to get Albert Pujols signed by Christmas, but to do so, they’ll have to pony up some serious cash.



Pujols is looking for ‘A-Rod money‘ and will probably get it. He’s the best player in the game — a nine-time All-Star, three-time NL MVP, and two-time Gold Glove Award winner — and is beloved in St. Louis.

The question is not if a deal will get done, but when. And for how much, because it sounds like this could be a record-breaker.

