Albert Pujols Contract Deadline Passes: NO DEAL

Photo: Flickr/ben_lei

LATEST: Ken Rosenthal confirms.UPDATE: ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the deadline will pass without a deal, and that no proposals have been exchanged for 100 hours.



EARLIER: We’re now almost 90 minutes away (check out our countdown on the right) from the noon deadline that will end contract talks between the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols until the end of the season.

There’s very little chance anything will get done by the deadline, but we presume that if the two sides make any progress this morning, they might continue to talk throughout the day.

Last night SI’s Jon Heyman Tweeted that the Cardinals had offered Pujols an eight-year deal for less than $30 million a season. Someone close to Pujols vehemently disputed the report. Pujols is supposedly seeking a 10-year, $300 million deal, so even if Heyman’s report was accurate, the two sides are well over $60 million apart (and you thought the NFL and NFLPA were far apart financially).

Hardball Talk brought up an interesting tidbit today: apparently Pujols’ camp once asked for a stake in the Cardinals themselves as part of the deal. That’s certainly not going to happen, but it shows just how valuable Pujols and his agent think know they are to St. Louis.

We’ve gone through many of the possibilities of the fallout from Pujols failing to sign, so check them out here.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.