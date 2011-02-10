Less Than 10 Days Until The St. Louis Cardinals Lose Albert Pujols Forever*

THE LATEST: SI’s Jon Heyman tweets the two sides are “so far apart there is virtually no chance for a deal by his feb. 16 deadline”



More from Heyman: “still aren’t in same ballpark on years or $. hes said to see a-rod-plus as comp, source: they want to keep to 6/7 yrs”

UPDATE: “As of the weekend, the Cardinals hadn’t made a concrete offer.” – Yahoo! Sports

YESTERDAY: A few weeks back, Albert Pujols told the St. Louis Cardinals that he wanted a new contract by the start of Spring Training or he’d become a free agent after the season.

Pujols said he didn’t want the distraction of contract talks during the season, and now there are less than 10 days left until the Cardinals open up for Spring Training.

So far there have not been many encouraging signs that the two sides are close to a deal, and Cardinals fans are beginning to panic. One fan started the Web site “Albert Countdown” which has a running ticker of the time remaining before the start of Spring Training, and a blinking banner that repeats, “Tick Tock Mang.”

Pujols is reportedly seeking a massive deal, and the Cardinals have thus far refused to meet his demands. But time is running out, and if Pujols is un-signed at the start of the season, he’ll be one of the most sought after free agents in history next winter.

