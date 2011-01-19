Albert Pujols And The $150 Million Club: Are They Worth It?

Albert Pujols wants a new contract, and he wants it big.



Jon Heyman reports that Pujols’ people are referencing Alex Rodriguez’ 10-year, $275 million contract signed with the Yankees prior to the 2008 season. But the Cardinals are hoping to get something done for closer to $200 million.

Either way, if Pujols does sign an extension with the Cardinals, he will become just the ninth member of Major League Baseball’s $150 million club.

We already looked at whether or not Pujols is worth $40 million per season. But more importantly, have the current members of the $150 million club been worth their contracts?

Here is a look at every player* that has signed a contract worth at least $150 million and how well they have played during that deal (Joe Mauer and Troy Tulowitzki joined the $150 million club this off-season).…

Currently it is estimated that a single Win (WAR) is worth $4 million. So only Alex Rodriguez under his current contract has been grossly overpaid. If we look at the group as a whole, we see these players have earned about $3.9 million per Win. Of course, that number will inflate as some of the players get older, but so far, they have been worth the money.

In his last three seasons, Pujols has been worth nearly 8.5 Wins per season on average. If we use the $3.9 million per Win figure from the table, then the Cardinals can pay Pujols approximately $33 million per season and not expect to be overpaying.

So if the Cardinals want to sign Pujols to a deal that is at least eight years in length, then they better be prepared to pay him closer to $240 million in total value. That also just happens to be right in the middle of where the two sides are currently drawing their lines in the sand.

