BUSTED: Politician Caught Looking At Scantily-Clad Women On IPad During Budget Meeting

Hong Kong lawmaker Albert Ho was recently caught browsing photos of young models in their underwear during a budget meeting in Hong Kong, according to the South China Morning Post.

ATV reporter Brittyn Clennett tweeted this photo of the politician:

HK lawmaker Albert Ho caught looking at scantily clad ladies during today’s Budget speech in Legco #Budget2014 pic.twitter.com/PW7c5zuZgi

— Brittyn Clennett (@BrittynClennett) February 26, 2014

Ho apologized, saying that he just “casually saw the photos” during the budget speech in the legislative chamber of Hong Kong’s parliament. He promised not to make the same mistake again.

Agence France Press notes that Ho was holding up the screen cover of his iPad in an apparent attempt to conceal what he was doing. He was swiping through the photos for about 10 minutes.

