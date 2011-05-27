Albert Haynesworth's Road Rage Trial Postponed

Photo: AP

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) —A judge on Thursday postponed Washington Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth’s road-rage assault trial to give Haynesworth an opportunity to settle the matter with the alleged victim.A Fairfax County prosecutor said at Thursday’s hearing that Haynesworth is pursuing an “accord and satisfaction” agreement with the alleged victim. In misdemeanour cases, a judge can dismiss assault charges when the victim acknowledges that he has received satisfaction for any injuries, usually in the form of a financial settlement.



The judge rescheduled the case for Tuesday, the second time it has been postponed.

Haynesworth’s lawyer, Steven Merril, declined comment after the hearing, which lasted less than two minutes. But Merril indicated to the judge that he did not believe a trial would be necessary.

The judge also maintains discretion to reject any accord and satisfaction agreement under Virginia law.

Haynesworth did not appear in court Thursday.

Police say the alleged victim accused Haynesworth of punching him in January during a traffic altercation in Reston. The man told investigators he made a gesture at the driver of a pickup truck he thought was following too closely. The two vehicles stopped and the truck’s driver, later identified as Haynesworth, got out of his pickup and allegedly punched the other driver.

Haynesworth’s agent has said his client is innocent.

Haynesworth also is scheduled to go on trial in July for misdemeanour sexual abuse after he was accused of fondling a waitress at a hotel bar in Washington. He has pleaded not guilty.

Haynesworth is two years into a seven-year, $100 million contract with the Redskins, who signed him in 2009 to what was then an NFL record of $41 million in guaranteed money. But Haynesworth clashed repeatedly with Coach Mike Shanahan and frequently skipped workouts. Shanahan suspended Haynesworth for the final four games of the 2010 season for conduct detrimental to the team.

