Albert Haynesworth Proves He's A Team Player By Not Showing Up To Work

Washington Redskins defensive end Phillip Daniels called out linemate Albert Haynesworth yesterday, accusing him of not caring enough about the team and saying, “If you ain’t all in, you don’t need to be here.”A furious Haynesworth replied by saying that … he’s not coming into work today.



Haynesworth responded to Daniels during radio interview on 106.7 The Fan, where he attempted to defend himself against charges that he doesn’t care.

“Everybody’s saying I’m not committed. I’m committed. I’m out here to play. I always play hard. I play hurt. I mean I’ll blow out something before I quit playing,” Haynesworth said.

Then, later in the interview, he announced that he wouldn’t be going to work the next day.

Haynesworth has been nothing but trouble for the Redskins this year, ever since new coach Mike Shanahan switched to a new defence that Haynesworth feels does not adequately showcase his skills. Unfortunately, Haynesworth’s response to Daniels only proves his point.

Let me play like I played in Tennessee. I will show you. I made a lot of plays in Tennessee; I can do the same thing here. All you’ve got to do is take off the dadgum leash and let me loose and you will see how great I am. … Let me accomplish my goals. I want to be the best defence tackle to ever play this game.”

Notice that none of the words in this rant are “Redskins” or “team.” The whole point of being a team player is not caring about your goals. Not showing up to work isn’t going to win over the “haters” either.

Haynesworth has sat four games this season and made just 16 tackles, but has collected $24.6 million from the Redskins in 2010.

