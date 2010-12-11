Albert Haynesworth Could Have Easily Ruined A Different Team: The New York Giants

Photo: AP

The Washington Redskins have a lot of problems, none bigger than Albert Haynesworth. The mammoth defensive tackle has been a problem since he first arrived in our nation’s capital, and the ‘Skins finally had enough this week and suspended him for the remainder of the season.But it didn’t have to be this way for Washington.



Haynesworth had other suitors; among them, the division rival New York Giants. In March of 2009 the G-Men offered Haynesworth an $80 million deal. It fell far short of the seven-year, $100 million deal he landed from the Redskins, but it was an enormous chunk of change nevertheless.

The Giants spent the money they had ear-marked for Haynesworth on three players, Rocky Bernard, Chris Canty, and Michael Boley. Canty and Boley are critical cogs on the Giants’ second-ranked defence. The Redskins are 9-19 since signing Haynesworth and currently have the No. 32 defence in the league.

Haynesworth has played only 20 games for Washington and has recorded 53 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and countless headaches for Redskins’ management.

If Daniel Snyder had only shown a little restraint for once, it could have been Washington’s divisional foe that’s falling apart at the seams instead of them.

See Daniel Snyder’s 8 Worst Redskins Contracts >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.