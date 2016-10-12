Einstein's greatest trick on science was leaving behind a loophole in his special theory of relativity

When Albert Einstein said that nothing travels faster than the speed of light, he didn’t talk about objects that could already be travelling faster than light. This is a mind-boggling idea that some physicists have explored over the years, and they call these hypothetical particles tachyons.

We recently spoke with Columbia University theoretical physicist Brian Greene about these faster-than-light particles. Here’s what he had to say on the matter.

