ALBERT EDWARDS: Everyone Is Still Way Too Optimistic, And The S&P Is Going To Lose 65%

BREAKING: Societe Generale’s uber-bearish strategist Albert Edwards is still… bearish.



Despite the big selloff, he’s still convinced that everyone is too optimistic. Ultimately, he sees the market losing about 65% of its value from here.

It’s simple:

We still hear a lot of nonsense about equity valuations and I certainly don’t like feeling left out. Our belief that US equities are still overvalued is based on Tobin’s Q, Shiller, Graham & Dodd’s and cyclically adjusted PE measures. Investors ignore these at their peril. Those who take reassurance that the current 12m forward S&P PE of 101⁄2x is cheap should take a look at the chart below. The forward PE may be back down at the same level as the low of the last bear market, but 1) we are on peak earnings, and 2) the Ice Age secular trend of lower PE lows in this secular valuation bear market will mean that we move to single-digit PEs in this, the third post-bubble recession.

Those who do not believe this can happen are still choosing to ignore the reality that has unfolded before their eyes since 2000. In phase 3 of the Ice Age we would apply a 7-8x forward multiple to recession-depressed forward earnings of say $70-75/sh. That gets us pretty close our 400 S&P target. Unbelievable and ridiculous? They said that about our 11⁄2% US T-Note forecast this time last year!

(Hat tip to FT Alphaville for snagging the Edwards not first).

