Albert Edwards: "The Notion That We Are In A Sustainable Economic Recovery Is As Ludicrous As It Was In 2005-2007"

Albert Edwards of Societe Generale has questioned the sanity of the current market environment, criticising Ben Bernanke for his overconfidence on inflation saying, “The notion that we are in a sustainable economic recovery is as ludicrous as it was in 2005-2007.”



“Unlike Ben Bernake [sic], I like to retain some sense of humility. And it’s at times like these that I really start to think I haven’t got a clue what is going on anymore. It really is a mad, mad, mad world. Although on the sell-side I think I remain a lone voice of bearishness, there are other commentators who share my extreme scepticism of the current situation.”

Edwards says that while everyone might now be bullish on equities, the reality is there is not much opportunity in the current environment for yield in that market. Instead, investors should be sticking with bonds.

Here’s why: We’re in an environment where individuals are deleveraging, so the recovery is going to sputter. And, in this time period, equity and bond yields are inversely correlated.

But how well has this long-term strategy performed for Edwards?

Since I turned structurally bearish, equities have spent far longer rising than they have falling. Bear markets tend to be quicker and more violent than bull phases so I tend to appear totally wrong most of the time. But let’s put the recent equity rally and bond sell-off into some sort of longer-term context. Can you see any break in the uptrend of government bonds? Not yet, I can’t.

And the chart, proving Edwards’ point.

