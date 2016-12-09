ALBERT EDWARDS: Investors are so comfortable 'they would shrug off an alien invasion of planet Earth'

Warner Brothers/Youtube This would not even cause risky bonds to sell off in Albert Edwards opinion.

Albert Edwards is worried, very worried.

This may not be atypical for Societe Generale’s perma-, über-bear as he has been concerned about the state of the global economy for years, but apparently a new chart has him even more on edge than usual.

“I sometimes feel like ‘The Grim Reaper’, scouring the research savanna in a ghoulish quest to harvest bad news with a forceful sweep of my scythe,” wrote Edwards in a note to clients on Thursday. “Imagine then my perverse delight when our credit team produced what is one of the scariest charts I have seen for a very long time.”

The chart in question, originally from SocGen’s credit strategy team, showed that while economic policy uncertainty has been skyrocketing after the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump, the bond market hasn’t moved all that much.

Historically, according to Edwards, there’s been a close relationship between the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index — which has hit an all-time high after the Italian referendum — and credit spreads (using a mix of US, UK, and euro corporate bonds against their benchmarks): In times of higher uncertainty, global credit spreads have gone up.

But, Edwards noted that that this relationship has been much weaker recently than it’s been in the past. Put simply, the debt market hasn’t seen a lot of selling or instability even though the outlook for global policy is murkier than it’s been in over a decade.

Edwards included commentary from Guy Stear, SocGen’s head of emerging markets and credit research. From the note:

“In 2008 and 2011, the correlation between economic policy uncertainty and credit spreads was very close. As uncertainty rose, so did spreads but something different is happening now. The EPU index is up at all-time highs, but spreads are at the median levels of the period going back to 2008. The chart implies that given the current level of economic policy uncertainty, global spreads should be twice as wide. This ought to worry the bulls.”

In Edwards’ opinion, the credit market is too Pollyannaish. There’s the possibility of a break up of the European Union after Brexit and the Italian referendum, and the election of Donald Trump could either bring about a trade war or a corporate boon. Instead of discounting this risk, said Edwards, it appears the market is simply ignoring it. From Edwards’ commentary (emphasis ours):

“Markets shrugged off the Brexit vote in a couple of days. They shrugged off Donald Trump’s election in a single day. They shrugged off the Italian Referendum result in a couple of hours. Heck, in this mood they would shrug off an alien invasion of planet Earth. But global political risk is now at such elevated levels that investors must surely be on another planet.”

The strategist noted that he has long been worried about the sheer amount of corporate debt floating around. In fact, said Edwards, the relationship between junk bond spreads and the amount of debt shows how the credit market has lost touch with reality.

“It is not just the levels of political uncertainty that suggest corporate yields should be considerably above current levels,” wrote Edwards. “Normally at this level of corporate debt accumulation, investors have begun throwing their toys out of the pram.”

Between the policy uncertainty and massive level of high risk debt, Edwards believes that the bond market should be selling off much more because of this, as Edwards concluded, “toxic Martian mix.”

NOW WATCH: Watch the trailer for the new Martin Scorsese film that took over 20 years to make



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.