SocGen's Albert Edwards did his first TV interview in 20 years

Société Générale’s bearish strategist Albert Edwards did his first TV interview in 20 years with Raoul Pal on Real Vision Television.

Edwards and Pal engaged in a two-part interview spanning 90-minutes. Real Vision Television shared a teaser clip with some highlights from their discussion. (See clip below).

Turkey will go ‘horribly’ wrong: “If there is any economy where you look at it and you think this is going to go horribly, horribly wrong, it is Turkey. And that’s sort of hubris of the authorities of the government that have actually invented a new way of doing economics almost…”

Germany will get hit the hardest in the eurozone: "I think Germany ends up in the deepest recession in the eurozone. And the eurozone, which goes back…into recession. The biggest casualty from this is Germany. One, because it's engine for growth has been exported to emerging markets. And two, it has been very lucky that it's enjoyed…Germany is a major head-on-head competitor with Japan. Japan has absented itself from German markets for the last decade-and-a-half by suffering an incredibly strong yen and now they are taking that all back now."

Last year, Pal, a former GLG fund manager, launched Real Vision Television — an on-demand subscription video service providing a library of content on economics and investing. He did it because he wanted to have real, uninterrupted discussions with some of the brightest minds in the industry that you just can’t get with a soundbite on financial television.

To see the full interview, head over to Real Vision TV’s site for a subscription. Other interviews on Real Vision TV right now include Kyle Bass, John Burbank, Michael Novogratz, Dylan Grice, just to name a few.

