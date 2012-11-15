Albert Edwards References A Personal Sexual Encounter To Describe The US Economy

Albert Edwards

Photo: Societe Generale

Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards isn’t afraid of using graphic language when writing his bearish market forecasts.(See: Chickens coming home to roost get crushed by debt mountain!)But in his latest note, he gets a little too personal for comfort as he discusses his outlook for the U.S. economy.



Both bulls and bears on the US economy have found the last few years pretty frustrating as the economic data has continuously ebbed and flowed. Just as things got better at the end of each year and hopes surged that the New Year would see the economy take off, it instead spluttered and slipped back below stall speed. This year looks to be no different. Expect the New Year to bring nothing but disappointment. As a former girlfriend once said to me – “is that it?“

We probably didn’t need that last sentence.

